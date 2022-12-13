WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has named Josh Lynn as the new head football coach.
Lynn previously worked six seasons at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he led he Lopers to an overall record of 32-25 including a run to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs, according to WTAMU.
The formal press conference to introduce Lynn is at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium
The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced he is stepping down to take the position today.
