WTAMU names Josh Lynn as new head football coach

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University has named Josh Lynn as the new head football coach.

Lynn previously worked six seasons at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he led he Lopers to an overall record of 32-25 including a run to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs, according to WTAMU.

The formal press conference to introduce Lynn is at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, inside the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium

Josh Lynn Selected to Lead West Texas A&M Football https://t.co/3bDlI513qb — West Texas A&M Athletics (@WTBuffNation) December 13, 2022

Josh Lynn is set to become the new head football coach at West Texas A&M.



The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced he is stepping down to take the position today. — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.