WTAMU men’s basketball all-time leading scorer David Chavlovich back with program as assistant coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M basketball team is riding a hot streak, winners of six straight. One part of that success is a new yet familiar face for the program.

David Chavlovich is in his first season as an assistant coach at WT. He played four seasons becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. Since then, he’s spent time overseas pursuing his dream of playing basketball professionally. Now as a coach at his alma mater, things are a little different for Chavlovich.

“It’s a lot more preparation.” Chavlovich said of his move from the court to the sidelines. “I did like to be in the gym as a player, but now I feel like I’m putting in at least 45 to 50 hours a week scouting the other team trying to figure out how our guys can get better. So, from that perspective a lot more time and then the wisdom part, just trying to help them not make the same mistakes I made.”

West Texas A&M will look to continue that winning streak when they head to Las Vegas this weekend for the Holiday Hoops Classic.

