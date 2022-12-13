WT Women’s Basketball bouncing back after suffering first loss of the season

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 2 ranked West Texas A&M Lady Buffs suffered their first loss of the season this past week against Texas A&M Kingsville, 71-60.

Coming into that match up, WT was 8-0. In the preseason, the Lady Buffs were favored to win the Lonestar Conference title. Coach Prock knew that no LSC opponent would go easy on them.

Despite the loss, Coach was impressed with how his team bounced back and got the win over Texas A&M International, 74-67.

“The biggest thing I always tell our kids when we do have a set back is learning from that, you know you got to learn from that each and every day. I think these young ladies did and I think they showed a lot of grit and toughness on Saturday responding like that. Of course, you make 17 3′s, that helps too, but these kids have had to battle through some injuries and stuff like that so we are going to get healthier and hopefully respond and continure our upward trend,” said WT women’s basketball head coach, Josh Prock.

Hopefully that upward trend will continue Wednesday as the Lady Buffs take on Northern New Mexico for an exhibition game at 10:30 a.m.

The team will then travel to Tampa for the Tampa Holiday Classic this weekend to face off against Florida Tech on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT and No. 10 Tampa on Monday at 1 p.m. CT.

