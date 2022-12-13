WT bans TikTok on any university-owned devices
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has banned TikTok on any university-owned devices.
According to the release, as a result of Governor Greg Abbott’s issued order, WT will be blocking TikTok’s service on all West Texas A&M University-owned devices.
This includes cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and other internet-connected devices.
WT will have a management software on all owned devices to enforce the TikTok ban.
