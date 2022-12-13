WT bans TikTok on any university-owned devices

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University has banned TikTok on any university-owned devices.

According to the release, as a result of Governor Greg Abbott’s issued order, WT will be blocking TikTok’s service on all West Texas A&M University-owned devices.

This includes cellphones, laptops, tablets, desktops, and other internet-connected devices.

WT will have a management software on all owned devices to enforce the TikTok ban.

The immediate ban does not currently affect personal devices (regardless of whether the employees receives a cell phone allowance)

New WT policy on TikTok usage on state networks and state-issued devices, per Gov. Abbott's Dec. 7 order Posted by West Texas A&M University on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

