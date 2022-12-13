Windy & Dry

Severe weather is moving off to the east before sunrise this morning, taking any severe threats and rain chances with it. For your Tuesday today, our low pressure system from Monday is continuing it’s journey across the U.S., putting us in the “dry slot” where we’ll see dry, westerly winds all day long at around 20-30 mph with higher gusts at times. Aside from the winds, skies will be mainly sunny, but thanks to a cooler start to the day and cooler air moving in, highs will remain in the 50s across most of the area. Tonight, winds shift from the north with an incoming front, dropping temperatures below normal for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.