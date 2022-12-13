Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Windy & Dry

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Severe weather is moving off to the east before sunrise this morning, taking any severe threats and rain chances with it. For your Tuesday today, our low pressure system from Monday is continuing it’s journey across the U.S., putting us in the “dry slot” where we’ll see dry, westerly winds all day long at around 20-30 mph with higher gusts at times. Aside from the winds, skies will be mainly sunny, but thanks to a cooler start to the day and cooler air moving in, highs will remain in the 50s across most of the area. Tonight, winds shift from the north with an incoming front, dropping temperatures below normal for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

Late Monday Outlook with Tanner
Late Monday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Stormy Night for Some
Monday Outlook with Shelden 12/12
Monday Outlook with Shelden 12/12
Shelden Web Graphic
A Whole Lot Going On