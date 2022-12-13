Tickets on sale for Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cook off

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Big Cheese macaroni and cheese cooking competition.

The event, a fundraiser for the Hope and Healing Place, is hosted every year and will feature macaroni and cheese from 25 restaurants and high school culinary clubs.

With a ticket, a person can vote for their favorite dish, children can create macaroni art, people can take pictures in the Say Cheese photo booth, and more.

The event will also have a raffle and other activities. The voting categories are people’s choice, kid’s choice, and celebrity judge vote.

The cook-off starts at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Rex Baxter Building.

To purchase a ticket, click here. Online tickets for adults are $25 and $7 for children.

