Second person dies after house fire over the weekend in Amarillo

Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in Amarillo.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a second person has died from injuries after a house fire over the weekend in Amarillo.

On Saturday, Amarillo Fire Department were called to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.

Three people, two females and one male, were in the home.

One female died on scene of the fire and the two others were taken to a Lubbock hospital.

Today, AFD officials said the other female died at the hospital and the male is currently in the ICU.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

