Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire

Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house fire in the 10600 block of Elgin Avenue earlier today.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with aggravated assault with a weapon in a case where a woman was beaten, stabbed then set on fire. It happened on November 28, 2022, just before 2 p.m. in the 10600 block of Elgin Ave.

A Lubbock County grand jury has indicted Ynez Spencer, 27, on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) was called to a house fire at the address. At the same time, police were called to the same location for a “domestic disturbance.”

**GRAPHIC WARNING** Some of the content may be difficult for some readers.

An arrest warrant for Spencer revealed graphic details about the day.

The arrest warrant states Spencer and the female victim were in a physical dispute and Spencer is accused of striking the victim several times before stabbing or slicing her in the upper leg with an unknown-edged weapon. The victim told police Spencer poured some sort of flammable substance on her and the house before igniting it and leaving the house.

Spencer has been in jail since Nov. 28, 2022.

South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance
South Lubbock fire and domestic disturbance(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)

