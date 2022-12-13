Who's Hiring?
Kids Incorporated closer to goal for sports park after The Panhandle Gives

Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign. Source: Kids Inc.
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids Incorporated is a little closer to its goal for the Rockrose Sports Park campaign.

Over the past 10 months, Kids Inc. has raised over 55 percent of the money for the Rockrose Sports Park.

This comes after Kids Inc raised $1.6 million during the Panhandle Gives and winning an award for the largest donation received.

The amplification fund through TPG distributes more money to each non-profit and will make the donations stretch further.

“We’re gonna see a nice chunk of change come our way above and beyond what everybody gave,” said Jimmy R. Lackey, President and CEO of Kids Incorporated. “Their dollars are going to go a long way for Kids Inc this year with the Panhandle Gives.”

Kids Inc says all the money from TPG goes directly to the Rockrose Sports Park Home Field Advantage Campaign.

“This project is going to get down, I’m not the least bit concerned,” said Lackey. “We’re just a little over 10 months into this deal. And so capital campaigns aren’t quick, especially when they’re as large as ours is and so it’s going well and we’ve got a ways to go.”

Lackey says it all goes back to a community of giving.

“What this community continues to do for all of us is just unbelievable and it makes the quality of life of our area that much better,” said Lackey.

The 90-acre Rockrose Sports Park will be located south of Amarillo off I-27.

“We need to finish his campaign up this next year,” said Lackey. “We need to need to get going we need to get moving. You know, there are a lot of reasons why there’s so much more to it than just our part of the project.”

Kids Inc wants to meet the goal of $30 million by June 1, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

