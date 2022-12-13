Who's Hiring?
Goat of the Week: Cooper Pillion

VIDEO: Goat of the Week: Cooper Pillion
By KJ Doyle
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies are rolling. A 15-1 record has the boys team ranked 14th in the state and off to their best start in over 15 years.

However. something beyond just the record is making this season extra special for head coach Jason Pillion. The chance to coach his son in his final year of high school basketball.

“We played a tournament in Abilene. That’s where I grew up, so we got to play in my high school gym.” Coach Pillion said, reminiscing on his days playing at the same age that his son is now. “It was funny just hearing people back home talk about Cooper. Just things that they thought resembled me when I was in high school.”

Cooper has taken on a bigger responsibility this year as a starter for the sandies in his senior season. He’s taken to the role tremendously, showing off his tremendous skills from years of learning the game from his dad.

Those skills include his stellar court vision and passing ability. Exactly what you’d expect from a coach’s son.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid.” The younger Pillion said of being coached by his dad. “At the beginning there’s been some challenges, but it wouldn’t be as memorable as it’s going to be without the challenges. This year is going to be really special because it’s our last year and we both know it. We have to enjoy it. It’s been a great start. It’s going to be very special.”

As a team the sandies are capable of accomplishing plenty on the court, but the ability for a father and son to share this season together is what will make it one to remember for the Pillion family.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

