Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEAF SMITH COUNY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
The crime stoppers said on Dec. 7, items were stolen from a barn on Farm-to-Market Road 214.
A large number of hand tools, cordless tools and welders were stolen while the family was attending a funeral for a relative.
A 2013 silver GMC pickup was also stolen.
If anyone has information, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers a (806) 344-2583.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $500.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.