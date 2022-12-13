Who's Hiring?
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral

Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.(Source: Gray News | Stock)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEAF SMITH COUNY, Texas (KFDA) - Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.

The crime stoppers said on Dec. 7, items were stolen from a barn on Farm-to-Market Road 214.

A large number of hand tools, cordless tools and welders were stolen while the family was attending a funeral for a relative.

A 2013 silver GMC pickup was also stolen.

If anyone has information, call Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers a (806) 344-2583.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could get a reward of up to $500.

