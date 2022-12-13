Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

Goat of the Week: Cooper Pillion
VIDEO: Goat of the Week: Cooper Pillion
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base to release update on PFAS contamination on Wednesday
Children can drop off letters to Santa Claus at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Clovis-Carver Public Library accepting letters to Santa
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater