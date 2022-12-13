Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial to host 12 days of Christmas Blood Drive

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is set to host a 12 days of Christmas Blood Drive starting Dec. 13.

The blood drive will start on Dec. 13 and go through Dec. 24.

Those who donate will receive a 2022 red Christmas ornament and be entered for a chance to win a $250 Visa gift card. One winner will be drawn daily at every drive.

Successful donors will also receive their choice of a holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt.

“It’s our engaged community that ensures that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of CMBC. “As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

To make an appointment to donate, click here.

