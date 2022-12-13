Who's Hiring?
Clovis police investigating drive-by shooting from today

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened today.

Clovis Police Department said Tuesday at 1:46 p.m., officers were told about a male and female who were shot at while they were sitting in a vehicle that was parked in front of their home in the area of West 17th Street and Mitchell Street.

Officers on scene found 17 spent casings on the roadway while detectives found multiple bullet strikes on the outside of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

CPD is reviewing security videos from surrounding residents, but if anyone has information on this incident, please call police at (575) 769-1921.

