Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Civil rights activist John Lewis to be honored on US Postal stamp next year

John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.
John Lewis will be honored on a U.S. postage stamp next year.(U.S. Postal Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the late civil rights trailblazer and congressman John Lewis with a stamp in 2023.

The Forever Stamp will show Lewis in 2013 from a photograph taken by Marco Grob for an issue of Time Magazine.

The Georgia Democrat was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

Lewis dedicated his life to activism, spending more than three decades of his life fighting for civil rights.

Lewis died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will also be honored on a USPS postage stamp in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS has arrested multiple suspects for online solicitation of a minor after investigators...
DPS: Multiple arrested in Amarillo for solicitation of a minor
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers needs help finding who burglarized a barn last week.
Deaf Smith County Crime Stoppers: Barn burglarized while family attends funeral
Golden Corral staff in Tennessee received a big tip from an anonymous customer on Thursday.
Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

Latest News

Jarod Joseph Havican, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with seven counts of using computers...
Employee at Michigan hospital accused of hiding camera in bathroom, police say
The city of Amarillo discussed today providing financial services for a new nonprofit that is...
City officials discuss financial services for new nonprofit to provide night and day shelter facilities
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
New push in Washington to ban TikTok nationwide
The city of Amarillo said today the new year will see a return to collecting trash twice a week.
City of Amarillo to go back to collecting trash twice a week on Jan. 9
FILE - President Joe Biden signs an executive order at an event to celebrate Pride Month in the...
Biden signs gay marriage bill at White House ceremony