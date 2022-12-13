City officials discuss financial services for new nonprofit to provide night and day shelter facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo discussed today providing financial services for a new nonprofit that is proposing a major change to helping the homeless.

Existing services aren’t reaching many homeless. Plans for Transformation Park include day and night shelter facilities, bathrooms and other features.

The park would be on the north side of Southwest Sixth Avenue and South Bowie Street.

The nonprofit would do the fundraising including a $1 million donation today from Joe and Laura Street.

