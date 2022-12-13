City of Amarillo to go back to collecting trash twice a week on Jan. 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the new year will see a return to collecting trash twice a week.

Director of Public Works Donnie Hooper said his department has hired enough truck drivers to return to the normal schedule on Jan. 9.

The announcement was followed by Hooper shaking hands with each city council member for meeting the challenge to fix a driver shortage in 90 days made by Councilman Howard Smith.

