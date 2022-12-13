Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo accepting water service payments

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department is accepting payments for utility services.

A software upgrade by Tyler Technologies that caused a delay in water service payment capability has been resolved. COA is now able to process payments.

The payment process for customers paying by phone or in-person is available and has not changed. Customers with preexisting online accounts will need to re-register their online portal accounts. \

Instructions to log in can be found, here.

  • Late fees were waived during the software upgrade and will be reinstated starting Jan. 3, 2023 for outstanding balances.
  • Auto-draft payment process will resume immediately.
  • Previous online portal users must re-register.
  • Reoccurring credit card and draft payments will still be linked to accounts. No action is required.
  • Customers will be informed of possible interruption of service for nonpayment starting Dec. 20 that may occur in the new calendar year.
  • No late fees were assessed during the software upgrade.

