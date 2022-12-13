City of Amarillo accepting water service payments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Utility Billing Department is accepting payments for utility services.

A software upgrade by Tyler Technologies that caused a delay in water service payment capability has been resolved. COA is now able to process payments.

The payment process for customers paying by phone or in-person is available and has not changed. Customers with preexisting online accounts will need to re-register their online portal accounts. \

Instructions to log in can be found, here.

Late fees were waived during the software upgrade and will be reinstated starting Jan. 3, 2023 for outstanding balances.

Auto-draft payment process will resume immediately.

Previous online portal users must re-register.

Reoccurring credit card and draft payments will still be linked to accounts. No action is required.

Customers will be informed of possible interruption of service for nonpayment starting Dec. 20 that may occur in the new calendar year.

No late fees were assessed during the software upgrade.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.