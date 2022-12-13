Canadian head coach Chris Koetting speaks on loss in state semifinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The football season in the panhandle is officially over after the Canadian Wildcats fell Friday night in the state semifinals.

One point stood between the Wildcats and a trip to Dallas. After the heartbreaking loss, head coach Chris Koetting made sure to praise his team for everything they accomplished this season.

“I know they’re disappointed, but I’m not disappointed.” Koetting said. “We started off with two losses right off the bat and it didn’t look like we were gonna do much. They came all the way back and got to one step away from playing in the state championship game, so you gotta be proud of that.”

Koetting additionally said they felt like they had the game in hand, but it just fell apart at the end. saying it’s nobody’s fault and crediting Gunter for their execution.

