BioIntelliSense’s BioButton proves successful at BSA Hospital in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BSA has announced it is having great success with a vital collection technology it implemented this fall.

“The writing’s on the wall. This is going to absolutely lead to better patient outcomes. It’s better patient care, it’s better for the staff in terms of all the things that they need to manage, and this is one more assistant to help them through all of that,” says Michael Cruz, BSA CEO.

The BioIntelliSense technology displays and monitors vitals all in one place, where nurses and clinicians can intervene earlier and more efficiently.

“Essentially, we’re attempting to embrace new technology that really was highlighting for us the opportunity to get some key vital sign measurements for our patients, without the historical disruption of doing it manually,” says Michael Lamanteer, MD at BSA.

Right now, the hospital uses the BioButton along side the old methods to ensure patient safety. However, in the near future, they hope to solely rely on the BioButton on patients not in the ICU.

“We’re going to be able to intervene quicker with patients that may deteriorate, that normally in an every three or every four hour visit, you wouldn’t catch as quickly,” says Cruz.

The small silver dollar sized machine simply sticks to the patient like a sticker and the technology allows for patients to be monitored constantly.

“When they’re home, if we detect deterioration much in the same way as they were in the hospital, we could intervene,” says Cruz.

Along with sending patients home with the technology, BSA’s goal is to use the BioButton pre-surgery for more personalized baselines.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.