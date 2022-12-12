A Whole Lot Going On

Today ought to be a busy day weather-wise. First off, we’ll see early morning dense fog across much of the area, as south/southeasterly winds are funneling in gulf moisture. After that burns off, we’ll start to see the winds pick up ahead of an incoming system. We can expect winds today out of the south around 20-30 mph consistently, with gusts higher than that at times. Thankful for the aforementioned moisture, as that will help keep fire danger down for most of the area! Then tonight, a dry line will advance through the region, clearing our skies, and cooling us down tonight, but that dry line could spur some severe thunderstorms overnight in our easternmost counties.

Right now, our highest severe threats will be hail and strong winds, but a small tornado risk can’t be discounted completely.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.