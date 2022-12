AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There is a water main break at SW 7th and Harrison Street.

NewsChannel 10 has contacted City officials of when the main break will be repaired, but have not received a clear time frame when that will be.

More information will be given once available.

Water main break at near Harrison Street (KFDA)

Water main break at near Harrison Street (KFDA)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.