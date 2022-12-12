Who's Hiring?
Together We Can 2022: Thanks for helping the hungry in the Tx Panhandle

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has announced the final results of the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive 2022.

The goal was to reach $250,000 by Saturday, Dec. 10. Just $1 provides 14 meals or 16 pounds of food.

The goal was reached and surpassed collecting a total of $288,637.22, which is 115.45% of the goal.

The High Plains Food Bank collected a total of 4,900 pounds of food off the site, of that:

  • 250 pounds was crunchy peanut butter
  • 375 pounds was creamy peanut butter

Together the school food drives and community drives donated 23,355 pounds of food, of that:

  • The school food drives brought a total of 10,601 pounds
  • The community drives brought 7,854 pounds

From us at NewsChannel 10, thank you to everyone who helped by giving or supporting the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive. Because of your support, neighbors throughout the Texas Panhandle will not go hungry.

