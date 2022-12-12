Who's Hiring?
Stream high school basketball games Dec. 13 and 16

TPSN Basketball
TPSN Basketball(TPSN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host livestreams of several high school basketball games this week.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

On Tuesday, you can watch or listen to the Randall vs Palo Duro boys basketball game.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

To stream, click here.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

On Friday, you can listen to the Canyon vs West Plains girls basketball game.

The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

To stream, click here.

You can also listen to the Canyon vs West Plains boys basketball game at 7:30 p.m.

To stream, click here.

