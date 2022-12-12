Stormy Night for Some

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a warm and breezy day today, some storms may fire up late in the night tonight. It’s mainly the far eastern counties that will be at risk to see some of these storms, a couple of which may be on the strong to severe side (the general timeframe of these storms will be roughly from 10pm-3am). One or two of these storms might pack a punch, where some may see the development of small to moderate sized hail, gusty winds, and some brief heavy downpours. However, things will quiet down for the remainder of the week, and temperatures will be on the chilly side for quite some time.

