Smile Big raises nearly $12,000 for its at-risk youth center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Smile Big Texas has grown significantly in its first year, now serving over 100 individuals in the Panhandle.

With its growth, they are raising funds for the Panhandles first at-risk youth center, raising nearly $12,000 alone from its Slay Gala.

“When I started this last December, we were selling sweaters out of my house. That’s how we started,” said Ashton Hammer, president and founder of Smile Big Texas. “We do crisis help, food help, having some transportation help, clothing and housing. We’ve done all of those things this year, we’ve reached about 125 people this year.”

The non-profit is now aiming for the Panhandle’s first at-risk youth center to help its growing numbers.

The new center will allow Smile Big Texas to hold more events, like its Slay Gala, to serve those in need, and hold their prism clubs.

“In our very first prism, there was only four people there. Now we’re expanding,” said Hammer.

The club allows for youth to come together and have a safe space to grow.

“Growing up I didn’t have this space so being able to give that to other kids is just, for me is so uplifting and its changing my life as well as theirs,” Hammer said. “Kids come in, they get to ask questions they can’t ask. We do mental health things with them. We also have game nights, and the longer it goes, the more the kids grow and get comfortable and really just become themselves.”

Two teenagers shared how Smile Big Texas’ prism clubs has helped them grow and what having the center will do for other like them.

“It helped me in general, find more like friends and help my mom get to know me more,” said Annie T.

Another teenager shared her insight.

“It means that I’ll always have people with me,” said Elize V.

Smile Big Texas plans to break ground on the at risk youth center in December of 2023.

