Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready for business

The Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready.
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today at the Potter County Commissioners Court, a report was heard by the Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense.

“Everyone deserves a good defense and there’s a lot of people that say ‘well, you shouldn’t be defending people that you know are guilty or things like that.’ We’re the sword and the shield for the defense in the Texas Panhandle,” says Vaavia Rudd, MAC Director.

Jason Howell, the chief public defender, says they are the “one stop shop” whenever people are dealing with indigent defense.

“There’s a lot of times that we warehouse people, we see them commit a low level crime or even a serious crime, and we never address what led them to the criminal justice system in the first place,” says Howell.

The Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense office is adamant about adopting a holistic defense approach. It is addressing the criminal case, as well as the reasons behind why the case exists in the first place.

“We are working hard to provide zealous advocacy for everyone in Potter and Armstrong county,” say Rudd.

Rudd says she is not a criminal defender but is a rights defender.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than walking out of the courthouse with your client free when they weren’t before the hearing,” says Rudd.

As of today, the Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense has their software up and running.

The Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense office is located on the second floor of the Santa Fe building in downtown Amarillo.

The office is located at 900 S. Polk St., suite 206 and they are open Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

