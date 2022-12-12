Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.
Crash investigators say Reyes was attempting to turn right when both vehicles collided in the intersection just after 12:30 a.m.
Reyes was taken to UMC where she later died.
The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Jarrod Kitten, of Slaton, was not injured in the crash.
