Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater

A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.

27-year-old Luna Reyes was northbound on US-84 on a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a semi truck traveling eastbound in the righthand lane, according to DPS.

Crash investigators say Reyes was attempting to turn right when both vehicles collided in the intersection just after 12:30 a.m.

Reyes was taken to UMC where she later died.

The driver of the semi, 43-year-old Jarrod Kitten, of Slaton, was not injured in the crash.

