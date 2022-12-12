Who's Hiring?
Heal the City hires first on-staff doctor

Heal the City Amarillo
Heal the City Amarillo
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Heal the City Free Clinic has hired its first on-staff doctor.

Dr. Trey Bowen, who will begin at Heal the City in the summer of 2023, is currently completing his internal medicine residency at the Yale-New Haven Hospital Primary Care Program in Connecticut, according to a press release.

“While we have an amazing team of physicians who volunteer their time every single week and will continue to do so, Dr. Bowen will be our first full-time paid physician at Heal the City,” said Founder Dr. Alan Keiser. “He will work alongside HTC nurse practitioners and medical staff to continue to provide excellent patient care to everyone who walks in our doors.”

Bowen graduated with a bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University and attended medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern.

“I am grateful and eager to join a team that shares the love of Christ through such comprehensive and collaborative care, partnering with patients to promote their physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being,” Bowen said. “My family and I are so excited to return home, and I am honored by the opportunity o provide care to people in our own community.”

