Coach Potts and sister continue legacy with the Lady Buffs

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M has a rich history of volleyball. This season, the Lady Buffs brought home the national title for the first time since 1997. These two national championships have more correlation than someone might think. Current head coach Kendra Pott’s sister, Holly Lamb, played for the Lady Buffs when they captured the ‘97 title.

“I admired watching her play as an Amarillo High Sandie. I watched her win a state championship there and I was like ‘I wanna do that.’ She really laid the foundation for me personally with just watching her. So I had a really good role model with her and her teammates,” said head coach, Kendra Potts.

Kendra and Holly’s mother signed them up for everything. The sisters started playing volleyball for Kids Inc. Holly was five years older than Kendra, but they knew they wanted to wear a WT uniform someday as players and as coaches. Holly even got the chance to coach Kendra.

“It was really fun to see the growth that she had espically not to have ever set before she even made it to college and then became and All-American in college as a setter justshow the drive and the work ethic that she had,” said former WT volleyball player and ‘97 National Champion, Holly Lamb.

Fast forward and Kendra Potts becomes the new head coach of the Lady Buffs. Then 25 years after the ‘97 title, Coach Potts led her team to win a national title themselves.

“Going back to when I was at the game I said it wasn’t quite as nerve wracking because it wasn’t your kid playing. Because there you’re watching your girl like ‘don’t make a mistake, don’t hit it in the net, don’t hit it out,’ This one, she’s just always calm,” said Kendra and Holly’s mother, Patricia Pope.

In the end, 25 years a part, both sister have a rung and continue the Lady Buffs legacy.

“There’s a lot of dialogue going on about how does it compare to then, how does it compare, and I said it’s hard to describe because when it’s over you’re spent. You really are. And it’s so fun to see their success and thway they celebrated it,” said Kerry Morgan, Kendra and Holly’s father.

