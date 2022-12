CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Children can drop off letters to Santa Claus at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.

Letters received before Dec. 17 will get a personalized response that can be picked up from the library on Dec. 21 after 1:00 p.m.

Letters dropped off after Dec. 17 do not have a guaranteed reply.

