City Church asking for hygiene items for Christmas boxes

City Church Gift Boxes
City Church Gift Boxes
By Nicole Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Everything from toys, to clothes and even hygiene items, City Church is working to pack gift boxes to give to 400 children in the area who are in unfortunate situations.

“These are children that will be homeless, they’re staying in homeless shelters. They might be staying in a motel or with a family member. What we try to put in that box is everything that child needs to celebrate Christmas, and that’s a little bit more intense of a need than the child that we would normally serve,” said Donnie Lane, senior pastor at City Church.

This year, the church has double the number of children they typically serve, including 50 babies in need of items.

“We’re low on teething rings, diapers, everything that makes a baby comfortable. Then also some of the hygiene items like soap and shampoo, and just some of the things, scrubbies, toothbrushes and toothpaste,” said Lane.

City Church says its important to give to those in need because they are not able to afford necessities, let alone the luxuries.

“When you’re spending your money on things that are necessities, it’s hard to afford to buy toys,” said Dawnette Lusk, outreach coordinator at City Church.

City Church is asking for hygiene items for infants and teens.

To donate monetarily, click here.

You can also visit the church, located on 205 S. Polk St., to give items or volunteer time.

