AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo and AT&T are set to celebrate a new state-of-the-art fiber internet network.

The $24 million dollar project will connect more than 22,000 households in the Amarillo area.

They groundbreaking event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m.

