Center City Hoof Print Christmas outfit decoration contest is now available for voting
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City of Amarillo and American Quarter Horse Association is asking residents to vote for their favorite Hoof Print Christmas outfit.
The voting has started today, to choose which hoof print had the best Christmas decoration.
To see what the decorations look and vote, click the link below:
