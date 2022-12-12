Cannon Air Force Base to release update on PFAS contamination on Wednesday

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - Cannon Air Force Base officials are releasing an update of he PFAS contamination on Wednesday.

The video PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) update stems from Dec. 14 when it was found at the base.

In the video recording, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center environmental project managers will provide updates and answer public questions.

The update will be available at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 14. and can be found here.

