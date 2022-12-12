Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event

Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14.(Cacique Foods)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions.

Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a representative from HR, as well as learn how to apply on site.

Some of the positions that they are hiring for include maintenance manager, quality assurance manager, milk pasteurizer, process engineer and more.

To learn how to apply and see current job openings, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home...
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses,...
Amarillo Area Foundation asking residents for input on National Broadband Map
Joseph's Storehouse Food Bank
‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
panhandle mental health guide
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle