Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The company will be doing walk-in interviews from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Texas Workforce Solutions.

Those who attend will be provided the opportunity to meet one-on-one with a representative from HR, as well as learn how to apply on site.

Some of the positions that they are hiring for include maintenance manager, quality assurance manager, milk pasteurizer, process engineer and more.

To learn how to apply and see current job openings, click here.

