Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host winter break camps
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting winter break camps starting next week.
The camps are designed for school-aged children and includes arts and crafts, sports, and swimming.
Admission is $60 per week and $40 for each additional child.
The dates are:
- Dec. 19 to Dec. 22
- Dec. 27 to Dec. 30
- Jan. 3 to Jan. 6.
The daily schedule starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
