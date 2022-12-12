Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Parks and Recreation to host winter break camps

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is hosting winter break camps starting next week.

The camps are designed for school-aged children and includes arts and crafts, sports, and swimming.

Admission is $60 per week and $40 for each additional child.

The dates are:

  • Dec. 19 to Dec. 22
  • Dec. 27 to Dec. 30
  • Jan. 3 to Jan. 6.

The daily schedule starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

