Amarillo Area Foundation asking residents for input on National Broadband Map

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses, vested business partners, and nonprofit organizations are asking residents to provide feedback on Panhandle Connected.

The FCC’s newly published map does not yet include results from these location challenges and is now taking input from all community members.

The FCC has already heard feedback from communities that these maps contain multiple errors. Once challenges are resolved, the updated data will be distributed to providers before the next round of reporting, which starts on December 31.

To improve the accuracy of these data sets, the FCC created the challenge process for states, local communities, and the general public to challenge both the accuracy of the physical map and service availability data.

