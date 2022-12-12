Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Area Foundation asking residents for input on National Broadband Map

Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses,...
Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses, vested business partners, and nonprofit organizations are asking residents to provide feedback on Panhandle Connected.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16, The City of Amarillo, Amarillo Area Foundation, Connected Nation, local businesses, vested business partners, and nonprofit organizations are asking residents to provide feedback on Panhandle Connected.

The FCC’s newly published map does not yet include results from these location challenges and is now taking input from all community members.

The FCC has already heard feedback from communities that these maps contain multiple errors. Once challenges are resolved, the updated data will be distributed to providers before the next round of reporting, which starts on December 31.

To improve the accuracy of these data sets, the FCC created the challenge process for states, local communities, and the general public to challenge both the accuracy of the physical map and service availability data.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home...
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Cacique Foods is hosting a hiring event to fill more than 100 positions on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Cacique Foods hosting walk-in hiring event
Joseph's Storehouse Food Bank
‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
panhandle mental health guide
Panhandle Mental Health Guide providing resources for the Texas Panhandle