Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained minor injuries from the crash.(Provided by Utah Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region.

The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent seven in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said.

The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.

Non-injured passengers were transported to a nearby armory in Garland, Utah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas coach Chris Beard arrested on family violence charge
Hutchinson County officials are investigating a crash that left three teen sisters dead.
3 teen sisters dead after crash in Hutchinson County
Court records indicate 31-year-old Juan Nunley Jr. was booked in El Paso County, Texas, under...
Man accused of assaulting pregnant realtor arrested
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up

Latest News

The Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense
Potter and Armstrong County Indigent Defense is ready for business
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Strong winds, damaging hail and tornadoes are a possibility for the South.
Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods