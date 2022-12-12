Who's Hiring?
1 person dead after house fire in Amarillo over the weekend

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield this weekend resulting one person dead.

According to officials, on Saturday, Dec. 10, at around 2:11 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire on N. Fairfield.

When they arrived, crews found heavy fire showing from the front side of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the front-side of the home under control and entered the front door to begin the search for anyone inside.

Officials say, out of the three people in the home, one person has self-extricated. The other two residents were transported to a hospital.

The third person was pronounced dead on scene after efforts to resuscitate.

The scene is under investigation, with no fire cause determined at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

