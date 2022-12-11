Who's Hiring?
Quiet Weekend Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a very quiet day today, things look to stay calm tonight, with temperatures staying mild in the low to mid 40′s. Tomorrow is a bit more interesting, where most of the daytime should be dry for everyone (with a good bit of cloud cover in the morning). The eastern counties of the panhandle could see some thunderstorms form late in the evening tomorrow. Those look to quickly move out, setting up for a quiet and chilly rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

