Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.
The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.
Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.
The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.
