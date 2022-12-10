Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Quiet Weekend

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today has been a fairly quiet day in the Texas panhandle with mostly clear skies, and those conditions will continue into the night and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the low to mid 60′s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A cold front will come through on Monday, giving us a slight chance for some rain showers, and what looks to be a long-lasting cold spell for the remainder of the week and on.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Gunter football bus collided with an 18-wheeler on I-20 en route to Friday's state semifinal...
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
Potter County officials have arrested two suspects after finding drugs and a firearm in a home...
Potter County officials: 2 facing multiple charges after deputies find drugs and firearm in home
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
Canadian Wildcats
Canadian Wildcats lose 21-20 to Gunter in a nail-biting game

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 12/9
Weekend Outlook with Shelden 12/9
Shelden Web Graphic
Mixed Bag
Friday Outlook with Tanner
Friday Outlook with Tanner