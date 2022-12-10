Quiet Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today has been a fairly quiet day in the Texas panhandle with mostly clear skies, and those conditions will continue into the night and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will climb into the low to mid 60′s with plenty of sunshine to go around. A cold front will come through on Monday, giving us a slight chance for some rain showers, and what looks to be a long-lasting cold spell for the remainder of the week and on.

