CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

