CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Lady Eagles welcomed the Dumas Demonettes to their home court looking to win their sixth straight game.

At half time, the Lady Eagles were up 34-4 against Dumas.

In the end, Canyon won huge, 71-10. Giving them their season-high points scored in a game so far.

