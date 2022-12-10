Canadian Wildcats lose 21-20 to Gunter in a nail-biting game

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - In a nail biting game, the Canadian Wildcats lost to Gunter in the state semifinal today for the UIL State Football Championship.

With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Gunter scored to win 21-20. Gunter will now play in the finals.

Canadian Quarterback Carmen Cavalier and three rushing touchdowns.

The game was held at the Abilene Christian University stadium Friday night.

This is the sixth time Canadian and Gunter have faced off in the playoffs.

Wildcats tie things up at 7 in the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/VPdKHK6DWG — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 10, 2022

Wildcats score again!



14-7 Canadian with the lead! pic.twitter.com/YKtE0ScpCg — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 10, 2022

Halftime here in Abilene!



Canadian still leads 14 to 7! pic.twitter.com/qiFWbtRuu9 — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 10, 2022

Gunter ties thing up at 14 just before the end of the 3rd quarter.



Coming down to the wire! pic.twitter.com/y9XtN6r1oc — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 10, 2022

Gunter scores with 17 seconds to go to take the 21-20 lead… pic.twitter.com/bilR8H7HwZ — NewsChannel10 Sports (@NC10_Sports) December 10, 2022

