Canadian Wildcats lose 21-20 to Gunter in a nail-biting game

Canadian Wildcats
Canadian Wildcats(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - In a nail biting game, the Canadian Wildcats lost to Gunter in the state semifinal today for the UIL State Football Championship.

With 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Gunter scored to win 21-20. Gunter will now play in the finals.

Canadian Quarterback Carmen Cavalier and three rushing touchdowns.

The game was held at the Abilene Christian University stadium Friday night.

This is the sixth time Canadian and Gunter have faced off in the playoffs.

