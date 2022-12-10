Canadian loses in nail biter to Gunter in the Semifinals

ABILENE, Texas (KFDA) - After last Friday night, the Canadian Wilcats were the only football team in the Panhandle area left in the high school football playoffs.

The Wildcats took on the Gunter Tigers in the Semifinal round, a match up that is familiar to both of these teams. This is the sixth time these two teams have met in the past seven years in this same round of the playoffs.

In the end, the Wildcats fell short in a nail biter to the Tigers. Gunter scored with 17 seconds left in the ball game to give them the 21-20 adavntage over Canadian. The Tigers will play at AT&T Stadium next week for a state championship.

Canadian falls to a 2-4 record against Gunter.

