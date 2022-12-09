Who's Hiring?
Traveling wrestling competition for children coming to Amarillo on Saturday

Road Warriors
Road Warriors(Road Warriors)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children can compete in a traveling wrestling competition that is visiting Amarillo this Saturday.

Children from kindergarten to eighth grade can compete. RMN Events Road Warriors, the sponsor, expects 1,500 children to wrestle this weekend.

Onsite regular registration is $65 and rookie registration is $55. The event is at the Amarillo Tri-State Fair.

For more details, click here.

