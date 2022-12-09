‘Together We Can’ benefiting those in Tulia

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank was created about a year ago with the help of some of the churches in Tulia.

Some of the pastors and ministers said they saw a need in the community and started a food bank.

“We see the need that they have. They need the food, they need something to provide for their children, especially around the holidays,” says Richard Trevino, minister at Calvary Baptist Church and Swisher County jail.

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank serves not only Tulia, but Happy, Kress, Vigo Park and Claytonville.

“It really makes me feel good to be able to help. It’s contagious. Each week we get more and more volunteers because they’re able to actually help people and provide for some of the basic needs that people do have,” says Matthew Veals, pastor of New Fellowship Church.

The food bank in Tulia has gone from serving 40 boxes of food last November to 200 boxes of food November of 2022.

“I enjoy watching people that come in here to get food; what they need to provide for their families and I interact with them. We laugh, we joke and we have fun,” says Trevino.

Veals says the High Plains Food Bank heavily impacts the city of Tulia.

“Basically what we get, we get from the food bank in Amarillo and we have empty shelves just like they do. When they don’t have it, that means we can’t get it. The more they have, the more we have,” says Veals.

Joseph’s Storehouse Food Bank is better able to get through the holiday season with the help of the Together We Can Food and Fund Drive.

“I’d just like to thank everybody for giving and what they do really helps not only the Amarillo food bank, but it helps us down here in the south as well,” says Veals.

