Rainy Friday, Pleasant Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be a fairly similar setup to Wednesday, with showers returning to the southeastern portion of the panhandle with highs building into the low to mid 50′s. Those showers might stick around for a good portion of the night tonight in those same locations; otherwise, it’ll be mostly dry. The weekend looks to be pleasant with lots of sunshine to go around and temperatures in the upper 50′s on Saturday and the mid 60′s on Sunday.

