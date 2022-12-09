Who's Hiring?
Rainy Friday, Pleasant Weekend

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today looks to be a fairly similar setup to Wednesday, with showers returning to the southeastern portion of the panhandle with highs building into the low to mid 50′s. Those showers might stick around for a good portion of the night tonight in those same locations; otherwise, it’ll be mostly dry. The weekend looks to be pleasant with lots of sunshine to go around and temperatures in the upper 50′s on Saturday and the mid 60′s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

